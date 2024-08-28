Aeries Financial Technologies To Unveil Two New SaaS Products at Global Fintech Fest 2024

Mumbai, August 28, 2024: Aeries Financial Technologies (AFT), the holding company of the digital lending platform CASHe, announces its plan to unveil two new fintech SaaS platforms, CredCollect.ai and CreditQuotient.ai. These platforms will be showcased at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, scheduled in Mumbai from August 28-30. These new offerings are part of AFT’s broader suite of fintech solutions under Stack.ai, aimed at transforming the financial services industry with cutting-edge technology. Digital lending disbursements are projected to surpass INR 47.4 lakh crore by 2026, driven by the rapid adoption of fintech solutions. As more financial institutions shift towards digital-first strategies, the demand for advanced debt management and underwriting platforms has grown significantly.

CredCollect.ai is a next-generation AI-powered debt management solution designed to streamline debt recovery processes for banks, NBFCs, and collection agencies. The platform offers digital-first collection methods, integrating AI with personalized outreach to improve efficiency and optimize recovery rates. Available in freemium and premium models, the platform includes advanced features such as SmartCollect for enhanced collection performance.

· Smart Allocation: Optimizes customer and agent pairing for better conversion.

· Smart Campaign: Identifies customers with a higher likelihood of conversion based on their salary credits and bank statements.

· Smart Dialer: Enhances predictive and progressive calling strategies for improved results.

· Propensity Score: Assesses customer risk levels based on bureau data or behavior.

· Smart Call Analytics: Provides agent-level profanity metrics and customer-level sentiment analysis.

CredCollect.ai’s advanced features enable financial institutions to achieve measurable performance improvements in debt collection, offering on-premise and cloud deployment options to suit organizational needs.

CreditQuotient.ai is a Gen AI-powered underwriting platform that enhances financial institutions’ underwriting capabilities. Trained on 45 million customer profiles, this intelligent underwriting assistant leverages AI and advanced analytics to deliver comprehensive risk modeling, faster credit decision-making, and improved customer experiences.

The platform’s 360-degree analytics combine credit bureau data, banking transactions, and mobile metadata to provide deep insights into creditworthiness. This enables financial institutions to make informed lending decisions, reduce approval times, and mitigate risks through predictive analytics and real-time decisioning.