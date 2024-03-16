Aflatoon by SOCIAL: Redefining Home Dining with Innovative Culinary Fusion

NEW DELHI, March 16, 2024: Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the visionary team behind renowned brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, proudly presented its latest culinary project, Aflatoon, late last year with 4 kitchens in Delhi NCR. Now, with 3 more outlets and plans to expand to other cities, Aflatoon has successfully redefined North Indian cuisine and turned dining at home into an indulgent experience with its innovative culinary fusion.

Impresario, fueled by a passion for exquisite cuisine, thoughtfully created Aflatoon with an aim to satisfy the refined palates of urban Indians. In doing so, they fused age-old North Indian flavours with globally inspired ingredients. With an initial launch of four outlets across Delhi, Aflatoon has swiftly expanded its footprint to encompass seven kitchens, with ambitious plans for further growth in the pipeline.

The menu features hidden gems and brings a modern touch to traditional flavors, making each dish a masterpiece designed to amaze your taste buds. Premium ingredients and flavors such as kale, truffle, balsamic, pesto, and more are artfully incorporated into classic North Indian dishes, creating enhanced and innovative dishes such as Kale and Palak Patta Chaat, Truffled Butter Chicken, or Lemongrass Pesto Prawns. Tantalizing dishes such as Quinoa Pearls and Bhalla Chaat, Lotus Stem Shammi Kebab, Bhawnagri Chilli Chitta Chicken or the fiery 6-Chilli Naan promise a diverse range of experiences, ensuring a delightful treat for even the most selective palates.

At the heart of Aflatoon’s ethos lies an admiration for sustainability, evident in its zero-waste packaging, along with a commitment to aesthetic brilliance. The brand’s packaging perfectly combines traditional flavour and modernity, enhancing the dine-at-home experience while minimizing environmental impact.

Another one of Aflatoon’s unique offerings is the inclusion of a candy Potli with every order. This special Potli contains nostalgic candies, resulting in an immediate throwback to the 90s and providing a sweet end to the meal even if you don’t order one of their delectable desserts. This hearty touch, combined with their reusable packaging, adds charm to the Aflatoon dining experience.

With Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., leading the culinary charge, Aflatoon promises an unforgettable culinary adventure. Wahid remarks, “Through Aflatoon, we aim to capture the true essence of North Indian flavors sprinkled with a twist of surprise. Backed by over two decades of collective experience, Aflatoon is our effort towards creating a memorable meal, where every morsel is an ode to North Indian flavors coupled with a luxurious experience, all within the comfort of our patrons’ homes.” Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., added, “We are thrilled to witness the brand’s rapid growth and the positive response it has garnered. Aflatoon isn’t just about delivering food; it’s about delivering an experience that delights our customers. We look forward to expanding our presence and becoming the preferred choice for premium home delivery food experiences across cities.”

After creating a loyal customer base in Delhi NCR, Aflatoon is getting ready to begin delivering their ‘truly twisted’ North Indian cuisines in more cities very soon. Aflatoon’s goal is to become the go-to choice for premium home delivery food experiences. With its commitment to delivering exceptional quality, unmatched creativity, and impeccable service, the kitchen has already gained the trust and loyalty of customers who crave elevated dining experiences in the comfort of their homes.

Aflatoon by SOCIAL is available for home delivery through Zomato and Swiggy from 11 AM to 11:30 PM, seven days a week. Khao aur ho jao Aflatoon!