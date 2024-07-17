New Delhi, India – July 17, 2024 –CMF, the sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, announced today that the highly sought-after CMF Phone 1 is back on sale on Flipkart, along with an exciting offer, from today, 12 PM IST, following an unprecedented demand globally. On the first day of sales, Friday, July 12, the company had reached an impressive milestone by selling 100,000 units of the CMF Phone 1 in just 3 hours.

CMF Phone 1 delivers segment-leading performance and is India’s first phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, co-engineered with Nothing for speed, reliability, and efficiency. With a 5000 mAh battery, users can enjoy up to two days on a single charge. With up to 16 GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and runs on Nothing OS 2.6, powered by Android 14, offering a unique and customisable Android experience.

The powerful camera system includes a Sony 50 MP rear camera with a dedicated portrait sensor for accurate bokeh effects and a 16 MP front camera. The dazzling 6.67” Super AMOLED display features an ultra-smooth 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for seamless interactions. It boasts an innovative modular design that allows users to express their individual personalities through interchangeable covers of different colours, materials and finishes. The CMF Phone 1 also allows people to bring more functionality to their devices through dedicated attachable accessories including lanyard, card holder, and stand.