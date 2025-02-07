Agastya International Foundation Inspires 2,000 Government School Students with Creativity Fair in Bangalore

Bangalore, February 7, 2025: A unique celebration of creativity and innovation is set to unfold as Agastya International Foundation hosts an interactive fair designed to ignite curiosity and artistic expression among 2,000 middle and high school students from government schools across Bangalore. The event, titled Aha! Kollective 2025, will showcase the power of art, photography, digital media and sculpture as tools for sparking innovation and fresh thinking in young minds.

Taking place on February 12-13, 2025, at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, the fair will feature immersive workshops led by local college students, established photographers and professional artists. Through hands-on experiences, students will explore how traditional and modern artistic mediums can be harnessed to fuel out-of-the-box thinking. A curated exhibition will also display the creative works of the participating students, offering a glimpse into their boundless imagination and creative potential.

Children participating in the fair will showcase original films, photographs, and stories, sharing their voices and celebrating their artistic skills. Alongside their works, professional artworks and photographs will be exhibited to serve as inspiration and demonstrate the impact of storytelling and artistic expression.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, creativity is more than an artistic skill—it’s a vital component of problem-solving and innovation,” said Ramji Raghavan, Chairperson of the Agastya International Foundation. “By integrating traditional art forms with digital tools and emerging technologies, we aim to equip these students with the confidence to experiment, think differently, and embrace innovation in all aspects of their learning.”

The event will highlight the growing role of technology in artistic expression, from digital painting and animation to photography and mixed-media installations. With the advent of AI, virtual reality, and digital design tools, the boundaries of creativity are expanding, offering young learners an exciting playground for exploration and self-expression.

Featured sections of the fair include: