AI will transform agriculture: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that technologies like AI, blockchain, and digitisation have increased transparency and efficiency not only in the industry but also in the governance system.

He said that such technological interventions will avoid losses to farmers, reduce costs and bring more profits in the agriculture sector.

“Today is the era of Artificial Intelligence. Through this technology, literacy and equality can be created in society. Technology, digitisation and artificial intelligence have no geographical boundaries, so they do not know the difference between rich and poor, caste and language. That is why this technology can shape the ideas of every Indian,” he said while speaking at the inauguration of the ‘HP Dream Unlocked’ festival.

Fadnavis said that the government has now started a policy of adopting AI, adding that this technology is open to all and everyone will be able to bring their ideas to life.

“The government has set up a Digital Media Centre of Excellence with HP and has now decided to go further and create a partnership framework to provide easy access to new technologies, especially AI forn the common man,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that AI has also been used in the agricultural sector, adding that the AI model created by the youth in the Agri-Hackathon held in Pune analyses the elements in the air and warns of the occurrence of pests on the crops.

“That this is truly a game-changer model,” he said.