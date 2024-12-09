AICTE Chairman Inaugurates MIT Bengaluru’s Autonomous Mobility Hub with Electric Buggy Showcase

Bengaluru, 9 December 2024: In a landmark event that marks a major leap in the future of transportation, the Center of Excellence in Autonomous Mobility was inaugurated today at MIT Bengaluru by AICTE Chairman Dr. T. G. Sitharam. This ambitious initiative, a collaboration between MIT Bengaluru, Decibel Lab Pvt. Ltd., and Virya AI (Maini Group), is set to drive cutting-edge advancements in autonomous mobility technologies.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a state-of-the-art autonomous six-seater electric buggy, jointly designed and developed by Virya AI in collaboration with the Center. This unveiling underscore the potential of autonomous mobility to transform transportation, offering safer, smarter, and sustainable solutions.

The Center, equipped with advanced tools such as LIDAR sensors, radar, high-resolution cameras, and cutting-edge simulation software, aims to foster innovation in autonomous vehicle systems. With a focus on safe and reliable autonomous mobility solutions, it will enable students, researchers, and industry professionals to collaborate on groundbreaking projects, ensuring India’s position at the forefront of this transformative industry.

The Center has been established in partnership with Decibel Lab Pvt. Ltd., whose expertise in building an autonomous mobility lab for four-wheeler vehicles will be instrumental, and Virya AI (Maini Group), which played a key role in developing the autonomous buggy unveiled today. Both collaborations reflect the Center’s emphasis on bridging the gap between academia and industry to create impactful solutions for real-world challenges.

Expressing his vision for the initiative, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, stated, “The Center of Excellence in Autonomous Mobility is a testament to MAHE’s unwavering commitment to innovation and cutting-edge research. This initiative will enable us to create transformative solutions in transportation while contributing to the development of sustainable and safe mobility systems. I am proud of our faculty and partners who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality.” Dr. Iven Jose, Director of MIT Bengaluru, added, “Today marks a significant milestone for MIT Bengaluru. The inauguration of the Center represents a fusion of advanced technology, academic leadership, and industry expertise. With this Center, we aim to create a platform for innovation that not only addresses the challenges of autonomous mobility but also serves as a beacon for collaboration between academia and industry. The autonomous buggy unveiled today is just the beginning of what this Center can achieve. The centre also caters to exclusive laboratory for Sensor design, Algorithm development and autonomous cyber security stack, it also plans to take up its development in autonomous assistive technology ”

The Center is led by Dr. Ujjwal Verma, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Dr. Mahipal Bukya, Assistant Director of IQAC, who have spearheaded its establishment. The facility will serve as a research and training hub for students and professionals alike, focusing on algorithm development, vehicle perception, and navigation in complex traffic environments. It will also facilitate collaborations with industry partners to upskill their workforce in autonomous vehicle technologies.

The Center’s efforts will be geared towards developing solutions that address pressing global challenges, such as urban congestion, traffic safety, and sustainability, while also nurturing the next generation of innovators and researchers in autonomous mobility.

The establishment of the Center of Excellence in Autonomous Mobility highlights MIT Bengaluru’s commitment to shaping the future of transportation. By fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the Center is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing autonomous mobility solutions and contributing to the global push for safer and more sustainable transportation systems.

With the support of leading industry partners like Decibel Lab Pvt. Ltd. and Virya AI, along with the leadership of MAHE and MIT Bengaluru, this initiative is expected to make significant contributions to India’s technological landscape and beyond.