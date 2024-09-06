Air India Becomes the First Indian Airline to Implement NDC

GURUGRAM, 6th September 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced it has successfully implemented the integration of New Distribution Capability (NDC), becoming the first Indian airline to go live with latest technology in airline distribution.

Air India has adopted the latest 21.3 schema of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), transforming the way its products are retailed to travel agents, travel corporations, leisure and business travellers, and other travel resellers. The adoption of NDC allows for more personalised and efficient interactions between Air India and its travel partners, enhancing the overall booking and travel experience.

NDC is a travel industry-supported program launched by IATA for the development and market adoption of a new, XML-based data transmission standard. NDC enhances the way airline products are retailed in various channels. For Air India’s travel partners, this means access to a wider variety of offers and services, such as tailored flight packages and ancillary products, available in real-time. Customers can expect a more streamlined booking process with greater transparency and access to the best deals across all sales channels.

“Implementing NDC is a significant milestone for Air India as we continue to innovate and enhance our distribution strategy. Our goal is to provide a seamless and efficient booking experience for our travel partners and customers,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.

NDC enhances the capability of communications between Air India and travel agents, and enables Air India to present tailored offers, ancillary products and services, and pricing options in real time to travel sellers worldwide.

Travel agents around the world can connect directly to Air India’s NDC and get access to a richer and more diverse set of content, including NDC exclusive offers, ancillary services, and fare families, which were previously not available through traditional distribution channels. This will enhance the overall booking and travel experience for their clients.

Air India’s customers will benefit from a more seamless, transparent booking process – both online and offline. This ensures that customers also get the best possible deals and options available.