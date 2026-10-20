Air India Express Flight Suffers Bird Strike, Lands Safely in Bengaluru; All 148 Onboard Safe

Bengaluru, Oct 20: An Air India Express flight from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru suffered a bird strike on Tuesday but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport, with all 148 passengers and crew members reported safe.

Representational Image

The flight, IX2065, completed its journey despite the incident and was subsequently moved to a parking stand for further inspection. Ground engineers and technical teams began examining the aircraft to assess possible damage to its structure and engines in accordance with standard aviation safety procedures.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew members remained unharmed.

Bird strikes are a recognised aviation safety concern, as collisions with birds can potentially damage aircraft components, including engines, and require technical assessments before an aircraft returns to service.

Aircraft Sent for Technical Inspection

Following the safe landing, engineering personnel initiated checks to determine the extent of any damage caused by the bird strike. Such inspections are a standard precaution to ensure an aircraft meets safety requirements before its next flight.

Further details regarding the location of the strike and the extent of any damage were not immediately available.

Recent Aviation Safety Incidents Raise Concerns

The incident comes amid other recent aviation disruptions involving security alerts and onboard safety emergencies.

On October 14, an Air India flight operating from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport following a suspected hijack alert. The aircraft reportedly transmitted the transponder code 7500, internationally associated with unlawful interference.

Security agencies subsequently conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft. After the security assessment was completed and the threat was declared resolved, the flight was cleared to continue its onward journey to Delhi.

In another incident on October 11, a Delhi-to-Chennai IndiGo flight was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after a passenger’s power bank reportedly caught fire inside the cabin.

The incident generated smoke onboard, prompting the crew to respond immediately and the pilots to divert the aircraft as a precaution. The flight landed safely, and the airline expressed regret over the disruption while reiterating that passenger and crew safety remained its top priority.

Safety Remains Paramount

The latest bird-strike incident highlights the importance of established aviation safety procedures, including prompt technical inspections and precautionary measures following unusual events during flight operations.

Although flight IX2065 landed without reported injuries, the aircraft’s technical assessment will be essential in determining whether it sustained any damage and when it can safely return to service.