Air India Express Inaugurates Agartala as Its 46th Destination; Launched Five New Routes

2-September-2024, National: Air India Express has expanded its rapidly growing network by adding Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, as its 32nd domestic destination. The airline launched daily direct flights from Agartala to Guwahati and Kolkata on Sunday, offering convenient one-stop connections to eight domestic destinations, including Delhi. Additionally, Air India Express inaugurated new routes from Hyderabad to Guwahati, Bengaluru to Vijayawada, and Bengaluru to Indore, all commencing on the same day.

Agartala:

Air India Express operates 14 weekly flights from Agartala, providing daily direct services to Guwahati and Kolkata. The airline also offers convenient one-stop connections to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kochi.

Guwahati:

Air India Express operates 77 weekly flights from Guwahati, offering direct connections to eight destinations: Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 20 domestic destinations, including Ayodhya, Goa, and Kozhikode, and to four international destinations: Bahrain, Dammam, Singapore, and Sharjah.

Kolkata:

Air India Express operates 124 weekly flights from Kolkata, connecting directly to 12 destinations, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Chennai, Surat, and Varanasi. The airline also offers connectivity to 22 one-stop destinations, such as Abu Dhabi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Doha, Dubai, Lucknow, Kuwait, Thiruvananthapuram, and Gwalior.

Hyderabad:

Air India Express operates 187 weekly flights from Hyderabad, connecting directly to 18 domestic and three international destinations, including Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dammam, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jeddah, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Riyadh, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The airline also provides one-stop connections to 10 domestic destinations, such as Agartala, Ayodhya, and Gwalior, and nine international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.

Bengaluru:

Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 24 domestic destinations, such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and to Abu Dhabi internationally. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to six domestic destinations, such as Agartala, Imphal, and Srinagar, and 12 international destinations, including Al Ain, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.

Indore:

Air India Express operates flights from Indore, offering direct connections to three destinations: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Sharjah. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 destinations, such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Gwalior, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, and to Jeddah internationally.

Vijayawada:

Air India Express operates 16 weekly departures from Vijayawada, offering direct connections to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Sharjah in United Arab Emirates. The airline also provides convenient one-stop itineraries to 18 domestic destinations, including Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Gwalior, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, as well as one international destination, Jeddah.