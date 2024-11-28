Air India SATS Appoints Ramanathan Rajamani as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, 28 November 2024: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), India’s leading airport services management company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ramanathan Rajamani as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 14th November 2024. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Mr. Ramana brings a wealth of experience in leadership, innovation, and operational excellence to the organization. This marks Mr. Ramana’s second tenure as AISATS CEO, a position he previously held from 2018 to 2021.

A passionate leader, Mr. Ramana started his career in 2001 as an engineer with the Defence Science and Technology Agency, where he played a crucial role in ensuring the reliability of fighter jets for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). In 2006, he transitioned to Indeco Engineers, spearheading several turnkey projects for both commercial and military ground operations.

He joined SATS Ltd. in 2011, where his proven track record of innovation and leadership earned him significant accolades. Notably, he also led a fully-owned subsidiary of SATS to win Singapore’s prestigious National Productivity Award in 2016. He has held pivotal roles within SATS, including CEO of AISATS from 2018 to 2021, CEO of SATS Security Services in Singapore, and Head of Projects & New Services Delivery across the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Ramana holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science in Logistics from the National University of Singapore. He also completed an Executive MBA course from Nanyang Technological University and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).