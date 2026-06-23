Air India to Boost Northeast Connectivity with Gulf Direct Flights

Guwahati, June 23: Air India will commence direct international flights connecting Guwahati with Dubai and Abu Dhabi starting August 4, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The new routes mark a significant expansion of international air connectivity from Northeast India, aimed at improving access to key global destinations in the Middle East. The direct flights are expected to enhance travel convenience for passengers, boost tourism, and strengthen business and trade linkages between Assam and the Gulf region.

Officials noted that improved connectivity will also benefit the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf countries, particularly workers and families from Assam and neighbouring states, by reducing travel time and improving accessibility.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to position Guwahati as a key aviation hub in the region, supporting economic development and increasing the state’s integration with international markets.

Authorities expressed confidence that the new routes will contribute to increased passenger traffic, economic activity, and regional growth in the coming years.