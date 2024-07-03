Alike Appoints Sunniel Buttan as Vice President, Group HR

India,July 2024: Leading social travel marketplace, Alike, has announced the appointment of Sunniel Buttan as Vice President, Group HR. In this key leadership role, Buttan will be responsible for spearheading Alike’s human resources strategy and nurturing the company’s talent base. Sunniel will oversee the company’s global HR operations, driving initiatives to build strong relationships, enhance employee learning and development, and optimise people operations. His strategic thinking and deep expertise in compensation, performance metrics, and positive employee relations will be instrumental in supporting Alike’s continued growth and commitment to a high-performance, outcomes driven culture.

Bringing over two decades of experience in HR leadership, Buttan joins Alike from TCG Digital, where he served as HR Head, managing global HR operations. His extensive background includes senior roles at K-Corp Group, KPMG Global Shared Services, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he demonstrated expertise in strategic HR management, talent acquisition, and employee development. Buttan holds an MBA in HR and Marketing from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, and has completed additional professional courses in creative thinking and strategic HR.

“With Sunniel’s extensive experience and strategic vision, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in advancing our HR capabilities and supporting Alike’s mission to innovate in the travel industry,” said Ashish Sidhra, Co-founder of Alike.

Sunniel holds a strong reputation for delivering integrated HR solutions that align with business goals and drive organizational success. His ability to execute both strategically and hands-on makes him a key addition to the Alike leadership team.

“I am excited to join Alike and contribute to its dynamic and innovative environment,” said Sunniel Buttan. “I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our HR strategies and support the company’s ambitious growth plans.”

Buttan’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Alike as the company focuses on scaling its operations and enhancing its global presence in the travel industry. His proven track record in HR transformation, performance management, and strategic business partnership is expected to play a vital role in Alike’s growth trajectory.