Mumbai, 9th July, 2024: Allcargo Group, an Indian-born global logistics conglomerate celebrating 30 years of excellence, has set a target to plant 5 million saplings by 2030 by actively engaging with more than 100,000 farmers as a part of its Maitree initiative run by the Group’s CSR arm, Avashya Foundation. The tree planation drive is inspired by the vision of the Group Founder & Chairman Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty to make a larger impact on the environment and livelihood. Maitree is expected to impact lives of 500,000 beneficiaries in Maharashtra.

Under the Maitree initiative, Allcargo Group has planted over 1 million trees by 2023 and is pursuing a goal of planting 3 million trees by 2027 and 5 million by 2030. The tree plantation is being carried out in Khalapur, Karjat, Jawhar, Mokhada, Vada, Dahanu Uran, blocks in Palghar and Raigad, Maharashtra. The employees of Allcargo Group have joined hands as volunteers to plant trees under this initiative.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Nilratan Shende, Head – CSR, Allcargo Group said, “Since its inception in 2014, Maitree aims to bring in tangible change in the environment and for the local communities. Maitree with its dual focus on income generation and environment sustainability has significantly contributed to the economic wellbeing of the farmers. We are pleased to see the positive impact of Maitree on the people where the tree-plantation drive has been carried out. Guided by the vision of the Chairman, we are working towards community engagement on a much greater scale to spread the benefit of Maitree to a larger population.”

Under the Maitree initiative, the farmers cultivate mango, custard apple, moringa, guava, sapota, cashew, jackfruit, jamun, tamarind, lemon, tick, and bamboo, thus contributing to both ecological diversity and economic sustainability. Apart from offering fruit-bearing saplings, Allcargo Group is providing required resources to farmers for the maintenance of these trees.

Allcargo Group has so far supported over 20,000 farmers in the Palghar and Raigad districts of Maharashtra and touched the lives of many. The Maitree initiative offers local livelihood opportunities, reducing forced migration, alters migration patterns, allows children to enrol in schools and improving attendance, enhances access to Public Distribution System (PDS) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment

Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) entitlements for farmers, instil confidence in farmers through income generated from the harvested fruits and promotes small-scale farmers by providing targeted platforms for selling their goods. Maitree initiative is a part of Allcargo Group’s ESG journey and long standing vision.

The Maitree Initiative’s impact extends beyond the immediate communities, contributing significantly to the local environment, by offsetting 32,258 tons of carbon dioxide by the 1 million planted trees, conserving 40 crore litres of water, preserving soil erosion, promoting biodiversity, fostering a healthier and more resilient ecosystem, as reported in Allcargo’s ESG report 2022-23.