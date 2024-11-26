AltDRX Appoints New CMO and CPO to Propel Innovation in Digital Real Estate

New Delhi, 26th November 2024: AltDRX, the innovative digital real estate investment platform, today announced the appointment of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Manisheel Gautam joins as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Facing Functions, while Shikhar Daydar assumes the role of Chief Product Officer. These strategic hires mark a significant milestone in AltDRX’s mission to revolutionize real estate investing in India.

Manisheel Gautam, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Ola, where he played pivotal roles in the company’s growth from 2014 to 2021. His diverse experience spans marketing, category management, and international expansion. Gautam’s journey at Ola saw him progress through various positions, including Marketing Manager, Category Manager, Program Manager for International Launch, and Senior Category Manager for Ola Foods. Most recently, Gautam co-founded Investorey, an aggregator for alternative and new-age investments, successfully raising $1 million in seed funding.

Commenting on his new role, Manisheel Gautam said, “We are joining a company which is revolutionizing how Indians invest in real estate. We will bring our fast-paced problem solving and marry it with the plethora of experience the founders at Alt DRX have in real estate and asset tokenization.” As the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Facing Functions at AltDRX, Gautam aims to establish the company not just as the platform of choice for digital real estate investing but as a beacon of technology and data in this domain.

Shikhar Daydar, an IIT Bombay graduate, joins AltDRX with a strong background in product development and data analytics. Daydar’s experience includes key roles at Ola from 2015 to 2019, where he contributed to revenue management and product development. He was part of the Ola Micro Launch team, solving pricing intricacies and scaling data and product functions. Later, at Mobile Premier League (MPL) from 2020 to 2022, Daydar developed innovative skill-based matching systems inspired by ELO ratings and optimized fantasy sports events, significantly enhancing revenues and contest sizes.

As Chief Product Officer at AltDRX, Daydar brings his expertise in data-driven product improvements and platform health metrics. “A problem not identified can’t be solved and a problem that doesn’t need solving shouldn’t be. At Alt DRX we Ideate, Optimize and Revolutionize Real Estate investing with Experience, Expertise and Precision. Alt DRX is a promise to the world that our revolution will marry Technology and Real Estate in such a union where Real Estate investing is as simple as buying a candy. A promise we will deliver with a product that provides ecstatic user experience,” he said. Avinash Rao, Founder of AltDRX, added, “The addition of Manisheel and Shikhar to our leadership team marks a new chapter in AltDRX’s journey. Their extensive experience in scaling technology-driven businesses resonates with our vision for revolutionizing real estate investing in India. With Manisheel and Shikhar on board, we’re confident in our ability to make real estate investing as accessible and straightforward as everyday transactions for millions of Indians. We are excited about the fresh perspectives and dynamic energy they bring to AltDRX. With these dynamic individuals joining our leadership, we are poised to accelerate our growth and cement our position as the beacon of technology and data in the real estate investment domain.” Anand Narayanan KB, Founder of AltDRX, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, “Manisheel and Shikhar’s extensive experience in scaling technology-driven businesses aligns perfectly with our vision for AltDRX. Their proven track records in building and scaling innovative products and marketing strategies will be crucial as we continue to revolutionize the real estate investment landscape in India. We are certain that expertise will be instrumental in driving our mission to transform real estate investing through cutting-edge technology and user-centric design.”

These strategic appointments have been effective, positioning AltDRX to further innovate and expand its offerings in the digital real estate investment space. With Gautam and Daydar at the helm of marketing and product development, AltDRX is poised to enhance its position as a leader in democratizing real estate investments, making them as accessible and straightforward as everyday transactions.