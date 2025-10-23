Amit Shah lays foundation stone for Rs 805-crore Shantipura-Khodiyar GIDC 6-Lane highway in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 23: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday performed the foundation stone ceremony for the Rs 805-crore six-lane expansion of the Shantipura-Khodiyar GIDC road in Sanand.

The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with local officials and dignitaries.

The 28.8-km highway project, overseen by the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation (GSRDC), aims to address the increasing traffic burden in Sanand and surrounding areas, driven by industrial growth.

The stretch currently handles an average of 43,014 vehicles daily, leading to severe congestion on the existing four-lane road. The ambitious project includes: six-laning of the entire 28.8 km road, construction of service roads on both sides over a length of 22.73 km, widening of 13 smaller bridges, construction of a six-lane elevated flyover and a three-lane right-turn flyover, five new underpasses at key points: Ularia, Telav (two locations), Sanand GIDC Gate, and Khodiyar GIDC and construction or renovation of 172 culverts along connecting roads.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between major industrial hubs such as Sanand and Viramgam, as well as longer-distance traffic to Surendranagar, Shankheshwar, Radhanpur, and Patan.

Officials said the six-lane highway will enhance transportation efficiency, reduce accidents, ease congestion, and save both fuel and time for commuters.

Following the foundation ceremony, HM Amit Shah and Chief Minister Patel greeted local residents with New Year wishes, receiving floral tributes and greetings from citizens. Other dignitaries present included MLA Kanu Patel, District Collector Sujit Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare, and several senior officials.

Amit Shah is also set to inaugurate a new residential complex for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, later in the day.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 220–247 crore, the new complex replaces the old Sector 17 quarters and comprises 216 modern 4BHK flats spread across 12 nine-storey towers, each equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and furniture.

The facility also offers a range of modern conveniences, including a health club, community hall, landscaped gardens, and a children’s play area.

–IANS