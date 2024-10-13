Amitabh Sengupta Retrospective Exhibition on Modern and Contemporary Art

Chennai, 13th October 2024: Lalit Kala Akademi, Chennai, is honored to present a landmark retrospective of internationally acclaimed artist Amitabh Sengupta, opening on October 11th, 2024. This exhibition was presented by Sarala and Bishwajit Banerjee of Artworld, Chennai.

The opening night in Chennai also featured the launch of a comprehensive book on Sengupta’s life and work, with Dr. Ashrafi S. Bhagat as Guest of Honour. The ongoing retrospective (2023-2024) is a celebration of Sengupta’s prolific six-decade journey, The retrospective showcases works across various mediums, including painting, digital art, and video installations, illustrating Sengupta’s enduring ability to innovate and evolve.

“In this show, I will present the works which have been done for the past 4 decade’s with over 180 artworks which have been well preserved by Artworld. The work on display is a comprehensive look of my evolving artistic style, from early European modernist influences to more recent explorations of abstraction, symbolism, and human emotion. This show marks the beginning of a traveling retrospective that will continue at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture in Kolkata on November 19th, 2024, and conclude at Bikaner House, New Delhi, on February 7th, 2024.” Said, Amitabh Gupta