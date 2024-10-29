Amorepacific Ignites K-Beauty Dialogue in India with Inaugural Panel at Nykaaland 2.0

[Mumbai, 29th October] Amorepacific, the pioneer in Korean beauty, proudly hosted its first-ever K-beauty panel in India during Nykaaland 2.0. The panel discussion, titled “Kracking the K-Beauty Kode with Amorepacific,” brought together Brand Experts, celebrity Brand Ambassadors, and beauty enthusiasts for an enlightening conversation on the vibrant world of K-beauty.

Moderated by energetic Shibani Akhtar, the panel sparked a lively conversation that delved into the unique attributes of K-beauty and its growing global influence. Wamiqa Gabbi, Brand Ambassador of INNISFREE, and Palak Tiwari, Brand Ambassador of Etude, shared personal stories and insights, highlighting how K-beauty has revolutionized their skincare routines and empowered their confidence.

Esteemed beauty experts, including SunJu Kim, Head of Product & Innovation at Laneige; Global Education Expert Allen; K-beauty Expert Jinyoung Kim; and Sulwhasoo Brand Expert Jerry Lee from South Korea, also contributed valuable perspectives on skincare rituals and the superior quality that distinguishes K-beauty in the industry.

Wamiqa Gabbi, Brand Ambassador of INNISFREE, shared, “It was an absolute delight sharing my K beauty journey at Nykaaland 2.0. I love how Korean beauty emphasizes skin health, sustainability, and natural ingredients and I couldn’t be happier to share my experience with the audience. The response to our panel discussion was incredible, and I’m thrilled to see India embracing the beauty of K-beauty.”

“The energy at ‘Kracking the K-beauty Kode with Amorepacific’ was electric! It’s inspiring to witness the growing appreciation for K-beauty in India, and Amorepacific’s commitment to innovation always shines through,” added Palak Tiwari, Brand Ambassador of Etude.

Shibani Akhtar, the moderator of the panel, shared, “The K-beauty conversation has officially begun! The audience’s enthusiasm and curiosity showcased the genuine connection between Indian beauty enthusiasts and the K-beauty rituals. Amorepacific’s brand ambassadors and beauty experts beautifully combined passion with expertise, sparking India’s love for K-beauty. I can’t wait to see how this movement unfolds!” Paul Lee, Managing Director and Country Head of Amorepacific India, expressed, “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nykaaland for this fantastic opportunity. Partnering with Nykaaland enabled us to tap into a vast audience base to inspire and educate our consumers on the transformative power of K-beauty. Post our debut in 2023, the second edition in 2024 also proved quite fulfilling for our brands” Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing of Amorepacific India added, “We’re thrilled with the overwhelming response to our panel discussion. Amorepacific constantly works to engage with beauty enthusiasts where they are most active, and through our first panel discussion at Nykaaland, we aimed for the attendees to experience firsthand the efficacy and uniqueness of K-beauty. We look forward to continuing these meaningful conversations and inspiring beauty lovers in India.”

Over three vibrant days, attendees experienced an exceptional showcase of Amorepacific’s iconic brands: INNISFREE, Laneige, Etude, and Sulwhasoo. As Amorepacific continues to carve its niche in the Indian beauty landscape, ‘Kracking the K-beauty Kode’ adds to its mission to share the best of Korean beauty with the world. The event not only celebrated the artistry of K-beauty but also emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in the ever-evolving world of beauty.