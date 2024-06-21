21st June 2024, Delhi – In its steadfast dedication to promoting healthier lives, Amway India, one of the leading companies supporting health and wellbeing needs, marked International Yoga Day by emphasizing the utmost importance of holistic health through the seamless integration of yoga and nutrition. The initiative aimed to incorporate yoga and mindful eating into the morning routine, helping to set a positive tone for the rest of the day and promoting both physical and mental wellness. As part of this initiative, Amway India organized a series of physical and virtual yoga sessions, along with expert speaker programs, reaching more than 4000 fitness enthusiasts across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandra Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President, East & West, Amway India stated, “As an advocate for holistic health and wellbeing, we applaud the Government of India’s efforts to promote yoga globally with an emphasis on overall wellbeing. The interconnectedness between yoga and diet, especially the first meal of the day, is evident from a [1]study on yoga practitioners in India. The study found that 65% incorporated specific foods or beverages into their diet after starting yoga. Moreover, 72.4% mentioned that yoga influenced the timing of their first meal, with 63% starting to eat earlier. Therefore, we believe that by aligning yoga practices and nutritional intake with our body’s biological clock, we can optimize our health and vitality. At Amway, we champion this approach through our philosophy of Exercise, Positive Attitude, Rest, and Nutrition, advocating for a disciplined approach to the first meal and exercise such as yoga, complemented by need-based supplementation to address nutritional gaps in enhancing overall health and well-being. All of this aligns with our goal to transform lives by adopting healthy habits, helping to extend health span, and fostering a healthier tomorrow.”

In the West region a series of vibrant physical and virtual events were orchestrated. These events featured invigorating yoga sessions and insightful programs aimed at fostering a deeper connection with the community. They also aimed to promote the benefits of yoga and highlight the importance of starting the day with a nutritious meal. Following each session, participants enjoyed a healthy shake or smoothie enriched with Nutrilite All Plant Protein and Nutrilite Fiber, kickstarting their day and complementing the benefits of yoga. Additionally, digital Saptyoga and Fitness challenges were organized to engage and inspire participants.

With an increasing emphasis on preventive health, Amway is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being. Backed by a legacy of nearly 90 years, Amway’s Nutrilite is the world’s #1 selling vitamin and dietary supplement brand. It champions a plant-based approach to supplementation. Nutrilite by Amway endeavours to support individuals in achieving their health and wellness objectives. Through its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to holistic well-being, Amway encourages every individual to embark on a journey towards a healthier start each day.