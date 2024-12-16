Ananya Panday Talks Bombay, Stardom, and Connection in Grazia India’s December 2024 Issue

Ananya Panday is a Mumbai girl through and through, and it shows. Her quintessential Bombay vibe is thoroughly reflected in the cover interview and highlights her journey of resilience and accomplishment. Photographed at the historic David Sassoon Library, the cover shoot effortlessly captures the charm of its gothic architecture.
In a candid conversation, Ananya opens up about a year marked by both challenges and growth. She reflects on how she navigated the challenges she faced, and her honest revelations offer a glimpse into her evolving journey, one that is driven by authenticity and resolve.
Expressing her excitement over her recent success in the OTT space, she says, “With CTRL and Call Me Bae coming out, I feel that people are finally taking me a lot more seriously as an actor. I shot both the projects last year, so this year has been all about watching the fruits of my labour come to life.”
Reflecting on her journey, Ananya shares how 2024 has been a turning point for her career and personal growth, “I feel that I have now come into my own. I feel a lot more comfortable in my skin, and the year has been a homecoming of sorts.”
When asked about being featured on a fuljhadi (sparkler) packet, she quips, “I don’t want to say that seeing my face on the fuljhadi packet was the highest point of my year, but it’s right there at the top with the rest of the things.”
Redefining the idea of being a ‘star’ in 2024, Ananya emphasises, “People want you to be a star, but at the same time, they also want you to be relatable. So, I think everyone is stuck between finding the right balance between being who they are and being who the audience wants them to be.”