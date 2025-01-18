Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd. Unveils New Logo, Reflecting Growth and Innovation

18th January 2025 Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd., in the business of prefabrication and infrastructure industry, announces the launch of its new logo, an emblem that symbolizes the company’s visionary ethos and commitment to sustainable and ever-evolving solutions.

The new logo for Angath Group represents a fusion of spiritual energy and infinite possibilities. At the heart of the design lies a thoughtfully crafted symbol placed above the word ‘Angath,’ combining two iconic elements that encapsulate the company’s philosophy and aspirations:

The Damru of Lord Shiva: A symbol of rhythm, cosmic vibrations, and universal energy, representing the company’s constant alignment with evolving industry requirements in execution of infrastructure projects across various verticals and regions.

The Infinity Symbol: Denoting endless potential, continuity, and limitless growth, underscoring the company’s dedication to innovation and perpetual progress across diverse industries.

This innovative design serves as a powerful visual representation of Angath Group’s vision, to build solutions that transcend boundaries, create sustainable impact, and inspire growth across verticals.

Speaking about the launch, Pankaj Gupta, Director at Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our new logo marks a significant milestone in our journey. It is a symbol of our evolution, our aspirations, and our dedication to creating innovative solutions for our clients. As we step into the future, this rebranding reflects our growth and our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability in the prefab industry.”

The mandate for redeveloping the logo and the communication strategy was executed by Delhi-based Communication Agency ‘Absolute Factor’.

“The new identity reflects the Angath’s harmonious balance between traditional wisdom and forward-thinking strategies, creating a distinctive identity in today’s competitive landscape,” said Rajesh Prothi, Managing Partner at Absolute Factor.

With this new logo, Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd. reaffirms its pledge to deliver cutting-edge solutions while staying rooted in a philosophy of balance, inclusivity, and sustainability.