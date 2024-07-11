Hyderabad: 11th July, 2024: Ankura Hospital, a leading and trusted chain of women and child care hospitals, inaugurated its new 120-bed facility at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. With a strong pan-India presence, Ankura, along with 9M by Ankura, now has 14 world-class centres across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. Trusted by millions, Ankura has now evolved into a fully equipped, digitalised centre with cutting-edge technology, providing comprehensive care for all healthcare needs of women and children of all ages. The newly inaugurated facility spans an impressive 50,000 square feet, committed to delivering the same exceptional care for which Ankura is renowned.

Since its inception in 2011, Ankura Hospital in KPHB has been providing high-quality healthcare services for women and children. The hospital is equipped with the latest technology, including a Level III NICU and PICU, modern and comfortable birthing suites, and round-the-clock emergency care. Additionally, it offers a dedicated ambulance service and a team of expert paediatricians, obstetricians, gynaecologists, and various super specialists for women and children, covering rare specialities such as paediatric rheumatology, immunology, gastroenterology, haematology, orthopaedics, and endocrinology. Ankura is recognized for its high success rates in NICU, paediatric surgery and paediatric urology nationwide.

The spacious and child-friendly interiors of the new Kukatpally Centre make it an ideal place for women and children to receive the best healthcare in a comfortable environment. Pregnant women can avail themselves of luxurious and comfortable birthing suites, advanced foetal medicine care, and high-quality prenatal and perinatal care. Notably, the centre offers water birthing, a natural and painless birthing method, alongside other birthing options such as painless delivery, natural birthing, and caesarean sections, all provided with expert care tailored to individual needs.

The Level III NICU and PICU at the centre are equipped to provide the highest level of critical care to premature and newborn babies, including extremely preterm low birthweight babies, and children requiring such care. Expert neonatologists, paediatric intensivists, and trained nursing staff are available 24/7 to ensure the best critical care services. Large and luxurious spaces are designed for comfort and to prevent cross-infections, prioritising patient safety. The centre also offers 24/7 pharmacy and diagnostic services for the convenience of patients.

Inaugurating the facility by Ankura Hospital, Shri Damodar Raja Narasimha, Minister in charge of Health, Medical, Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Government of Telangana, expressed his happiness at the state-of-the-art facility that will be a significant step forward in providing top-notch healthcare services for women and children in Kukatpally. He also highlighted and appreciated Ankura Hospital for setting new benchmarks in women & child healthcare and saving the lives of many critically ill patients, wishing them all success.

With over a decade of dedicated healthcare services, Ankura Hospital has emerged as a trusted name in specialized healthcare for women and children. Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Founder & Managing Director of Ankura Hospital for Women and Children and 9M by Ankura Hospitals remarked on this occasion, “Today Ankura has spread its wings across the nation, but KPHB in Hyderabad is where we began. We started with the intention of being a trusted neighbourhood hospital for women and children, and it is the faith of the families who continue to choose Ankura that has brought us this far. It’s a great milestone for us, as today, many years down the line, we reopen in a new location of Kukatpally with a bigger centre and more advanced care.”

Shri Eatala Rajender, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Malkajgiri Constituency, Shri Lavu Shri Krishna Devarayulu, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Narasaraopet Constituency, Shri Arekapudi Gandhi, Hon’ble MLA Serilingampalli Constituency, Shri Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Hon’ble MLA Kukatpalli Constituency, Shri Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Hon’ble MLA Dubbaka Constituency, Sri Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Hon’ble MLA Gurazala Constituency, Shri Julakanti Brahmanand Reddy, Hon’ble MLA Macherla Constituency, Smt. Madhavaram Roja Devi, Hon’ble Corporator, 122 Vivekananda Nagar Colony Division, Dr T. Raghunath Swamy, DM & HO Medchal-Malkajgiri District, graced the occasion with their presence.