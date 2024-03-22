Announcing 2024 Digital Engineering for Defense Summit

National Harbor, MD, March 22, 2024 –Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Digital Engineering for Defense Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on June 26-27, 2024. The Summit will convene senior leaders across DoD, military services, industry, academia, and other relevant stakeholders to support the integration of digital engineering tools and technologies to modernize the engineering practice of defense systems and support a digital transformation across DoD.

This year’s Digital Engineering for Defense Summit will explore the integration of digital engineering practices to optimize efficiencies in the design and development of defense systems, speed up the acquisition of advanced capabilities, support better life cycle management and sustainment of complex systems, and champion digital transformation across DoD.

The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:

Robert Fookes, SES, Director of Engineering and Technical Management; Chief Engineer, Air Force Materiel Command

Lily Arcusa, SES, Director of Engineering and Technical Management/ Chief Engineer Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

David McNeill, SES, Director, Systems Engineering & Integration (SE), Deputy Director Engineering, Missile Defense Agency

Kyle Hurst, Chief, Digital Transformation Office, Department of the Air Force

Denise Fitzgerald, Leader of the Digital Engineering Center, MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Christopher Ritter, Director, Digital Innovation Center of Excellence and Department Manager, Digital Engineering, Idaho National Laboratory

Jason Thomas, Director for Digital Transformation, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:

Driving Digital Innovation at Air Force Materiel Command

Harnessing Digital Transformation to Advance Army Innovation and Readiness

Driving a Digital Transformation Across the Navy’s Engineering Practices to Strengthen Maritime Dominance

Advancing Digital Engineering Practices and Capabilities Across the DoD

Implementing Policies and Guidance to Promote the Validation and Verification of Digital Systems

How to Champion Digital Engineering in Your Organization

DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.

In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 2nd Annual Digital Engineering for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at digitalengineering.dsigroup.org.