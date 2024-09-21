Anthe Kitchen-graced by Hon'ble Minister Dansari Anasuya Seethakka

Hyderabad 21st September: ANTHE Kitchen, with Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, the Hon’ble Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, and Women and Child Welfare, gracing the occasion alongside Ms.Ruchi Aggarwal, the owner of ANTHE Kitchen. This highlights the event’s importance, bringing together leadership and entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, and community welfare in Telangana.

Anthe Kitchen in Hyderabad is the dream child of Ruchi Aggarwal, a passionate advocate for the food industry with a vision of creating a unique dining experience. Ruchi’s love for South Indian flavors and her dedication to hospitality culminated in the birth of Anthe Kitchen.

Ruchi’s vision is to offer an immersive journey into authentic Telangana cuisine, creating a space where guests can savour the vibrant and diverse flavors of the region. Every dish at Anthe Kitchen is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, embodying the richness of South Indian culinary traditions while staying true to local ingredients and techniques.

Originally from Bombay and now a devoted mother of two, Ruchi’s goal is not just to serve food but to foster a deep appreciation for regional cuisine within the community. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and warm hospitality, Anthe Kitchen aims to become a beloved dining destination, offering guests an experience that celebrates both tradition and innovation. In addition to the restaurant, Anthe Kitchen will also provide catering services, bringing the vibrant flavors of Telangana to special events and gatherings.