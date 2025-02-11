Anurag Kanoria Curates ‘Interregnum One’: A Unique Artistic Showcase

Interregnum One, A Pause Between Time and Space, an evocative group exhibition featuring works by Arzan Khambatta, Sahil Betigeri, Sayandeep Kangsabanik, Sushisurge, Tirthraj Sinh Zala, and Zirak Marker, will be on view from February 10 to March 2, 2025, at Nine Fish Art Gallery, Mumbai. Curated by Anurag Kanoria, Interregnum One is a journey through shifting artistic landscapes, where boundaries blur and new voices emerge. Through his curatorial vision, Anurag Kanoria brings together a diverse mix of artists, fostering dialogue between tradition and contemporary expression.

In an era where time and space collapse into a seamless present, this collection of works seeks to navigate the interstitial—those fleeting, undefined spaces between tradition and transformation, past and future, art and identity. Interregnum One is a reflection of new waves, movements, and voices—art untethered yet deeply rooted in exploration.

Each artist in this exhibition brings forth a unique interpretation of this liminality. Tirthraj Sinh Zala’s fluid and evolving lines remain anchored by the weight of historical imagery, while Sahil Betigeri’s pixelated video compositions shift rapidly in search of a digital identity. Zirak Marker’s evocative landscapes and seascapes unravel dreamscapes in perpetual motion. Sayandeep Kangsabanik carves a fresh definition of landscape itself, through fragmented strokes of lines and dots, Sushisurge’s visceral search for self in repeated textured forms applied directly by the finger. At the threshold stands Arzan Khambatta’s sculptural gateway—a solid yet paradoxically permeable portal that invites viewers to step through, embrace the interregnum, and see anew.

By bridging boundaries and allowing for the unbound, Interregnum One asks its audience to engage with the uncharted— to momentarily suspend certainty and immerse in the fluidity of artistic introspection.

Exhibition Details:

Venue: NineFish Art Gallery, Byculla, Mumbai

Dates: February 10 – March 2, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM – 7:30 PM

Address: The NineFish Art Gallery, Byculla, Mumbai