AnyMind Group appoints Siddharth Kelkar and Aditya Aima to lead India & MENA operations

Singapore/India: 15th October, 2024 – AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has today announced key leadership appointments for the India and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions. Siddharth Kelkar, Managing Director, Performance Business, AnyMind Group, and Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets, AnyMind Group, have been given additional responsibility to co-lead the company’s India and MENA operations as Co-Managing Director, India and MENA.

They will replace Rubeena Singh, who leaves AnyMind Group on October 15, 2024.

In their expanded roles, Kelkar and Aima will jointly spearhead operations for the India and MENA region, leveraging their expertise to drive business expansion, foster strategic partnerships and enhance the company’s presence in these key markets.

Kelkar and Aima joined AnyMind Group through the acquisition of POKKT, a mobile advertising platform, in 2020, and have been with POKKT for seven and five years respectively. These leadership changes come with the group’s strategic viewership to position the company for success and scale up its operations in the two regions.

On the appointments, Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “Both Siddharth and Aditya have proven themselves to be strong leaders in their respective fields, and are always thirsty for new growth, directly reflecting a trait that runs through our management team. We are confident that with their leadership, we are able to help even more businesses become borderless in what is a vast region that possesses great potential.”

Siddharth Kelkar has been a part of the media industry for over 20 years and has worked across digital, print and broadcasting mediums. Before joining AnyMind Group and POKKT, Kelkar held leadership roles in SVG Media, Ozone Media and Reliance Games (Zapak). He has also worked with The Times Group, Hindustan Times and CNBC TV18.

On his appointment, Kelkar said: “I’m excited to take on this expanded responsibility at a time when both India and the MENA regions are at the cusp of transformative growth in digital, marketing, and e-commerce landscapes. Leveraging AnyMind’s cutting-edge solutions, we aim to drive innovation, empower businesses, and build deeper partnerships that will fuel long-term success for our clients across these key markets. I look forward to working with Aditya and the wider team at AnyMind to further scale our presence and impact.”

Aditya Aima has over two decades of experience, including the ad tech, broadcast and publishing industries. Prior to joining AnyMind Group and POKKT, Aima held leadership positions in Culture Machine Media, Astro Malaysia, Bloomberg TV and Turner Broadcasting System.

On his appointment, Aima said: “It’s an honor to co-lead the India and MENA regions, which present immense opportunities for growth. With the rapid digital transformation happening across both markets, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock their full potential using AnyMind’s integrated platform for marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation. Together with Siddharth, we are committed to driving strategic initiatives that will not only support our clients but also solidify AnyMind’s leadership in these dynamic markets.”

AnyMind Group entered the Indian market in 2020 through the acquisition of mobile advertising platform POKKT. POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, is integrated with app publishers internationally and provides video and rich media ad solutions. AnyMind Group’s wider suite of technology and operations covers the needs of brands, creators and publishers through two broad spaces: Brand Commerce (for e-commerce, marketing, logistics, production and conversational commerce) and Partner Growth (for creator and publisher solutions).