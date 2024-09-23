Aparna Constructions Pledges INR 2 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management

Mumbai, 23rd September, 2024: Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited, a leading real estate developer in South India, has donated INR 1 crore each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Telangana and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. The donation comes in response to the devastating floods that have recently impacted both states.

In light of the ongoing efforts to provide aid and relief to affected communities, the funds will be directed toward disaster management and rehabilitation initiatives. Over their journey of 28 years, Aparna Constructions has been committed to contributing to social welfare and holistic community development in the regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been at the core of Aparna Group, and we are deeply focused on assisting local communities, who are facing frequent climate complexities. Addressing the current situation, our contribution to the CM Relief Fund and the State Disaster Management Authority, is an extension of our commitment and will be dedicated towards rehabilitation in the regions. At Aparna Constructions, giving back to the communities is not just a responsibility but a privilege and we will continue lending our support in every way we can”, said Mr. S.S. Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates.

In the past, Aparna Constructions has donated INR 5 crore toward Covid-19 relief efforts. The company has consistently taken initiatives that extend beyond real estate development, highlighting its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community-driven projects.

Aparna Constructions also runs an ongoing initiative, AparnaAnswer.org, aimed at making a difference in the lives of vulnerable children by providing quality education, a secure home, and ensuring their nutrition, health, and well-being. Since its inception, this initiative has helped children lead a better quality of life and grow up to become responsible citizens of the country.