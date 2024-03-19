(New Delhi, March 19, 2024) – In a heartwarming display of unity and compassion, the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA) and the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF) come together to spread warmth and kindness like fresh treats. This partnership is strengthened by a common purpose and overwhelming passion and seeks to fulfill countless children’s wishes through the joy of baking

The exciting event, aptly titled the Holi Palooza BakeSale for a Cause is set to captivate at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon on March 21st and 22nd from 10:00 am onwards. At the heart of this endeavor lies the diligent work of APCA students, who have poured their passion into crafting an array of delightful treats with the compassion of SDF for working toward the upliftment of the community.

Under the theme of “Holi Palooza,” the menu promises a kaleidoscope of flavors and colors, echoing the joyous spirit of the festival of colors. Sales will take place both on-ground and online, with profits directly supporting the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’s efforts to provide children with a better education and a brighter future.

Major Dinesh Sharma, the visionary Co-founder and CEO of APCA, speaks with pride and excitement, “This partnership with the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is more than just a collaboration; it’s a celebration of shared values and aspirations. Our students are not only honing their culinary skills but also learning the invaluable lesson of giving back to society. Together, we are nurturing dreams and shaping a future where every child has the opportunity to flourish.” Mr. Amitesh Shah, CEO of Da One Group – “The Shikhar Dhawan foundation works towards the larger cause of community upliftment, with all the collaborative efforts we look forward to changing the ways for our communities “ Dr. Kanika Dewan, Director at SDF commented, “ We believe in the strength of collaboration, and with our partnership with APCA we look forward to making a positive impact in the future of education via the medium of this wonderful bake sale for a cause

With a steadfast dedication to spreading awareness and garnering support, both organizations are poised to promote the Charity Bake Sale Extravaganza through a myriad of channels, including social media platforms, engaging events, and strategic collaborations with local businesses. The community at large is encouraged to partake in this sweet endeavor by indulging in these delectable treats or extending their support towards the noble cause.