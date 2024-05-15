New Delhi, India – May, 2024 – To make the day extra special, Apollo Cradle Royale organized a fun-filled event at its Chirag Delhi unit on the account of Mother’s Day. The Mother’s Day event at Apollo Cradle was a delightful affair filled with laughter, joy, and camaraderie. Expecting mothers were treated to a range of engaging and interactive activities designed to celebrate their journey to momhood and provide them with valuable insights and support.

One of the highlights of the event was the “Mumma Bump Dance,” a lively and energetic dance session led by the Antenatal Team. Expectant mothers had the opportunity to embrace the joy of movement while bonding with their babies in the womb, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

In addition to the Mumma Bump Dance, the event also featured a series of informative sessions led by the Antenatal Team, including discussions on Lamaze, lactation, and diet. Expecting mothers had the chance to ask questions, seek guidance, and gain valuable knowledge to support them through their pregnancy journey and beyond.

The celebration didn’t stop there – the event also included a variety of games and other fun activities, providing a wonderful opportunity for expecting mothers to relax, unwind, and connect with fellow moms-to-be in a warm and supportive environment.

As a special treat, winners of the games and activities were awarded with special gift hampers, filled with thoughtful goodies to pamper and delight them. Additionally, all attendees were offered complimentary Preggo classes, ensuring that they continue to receive the support and resources they need as they prepare for the arrival of their little ones.The Mother’s Day event at Apollo Cradle, Chirag Enclave was a resounding success, bringing together expectant mothers from all walks of life to celebrate the miracle of life and the incredible journey of momhood.