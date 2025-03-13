Apollo Hospitals Secures Future of Lung Care with ASPIRE 2025, Pioneering ILD Interventions

Hyderabad, March 13, 2025: Apollo Hospitals successfully hosted ASPIRE 2025 (Apollo Symposium on Pulmonary Interventions and Respiratory Excellence) in Hyderabad. The event focused on Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), a condition that affects an estimated 4-8 lakh people in India, with rising prevalence due to increasing air pollution, occupational hazards, and delayed diagnosis.

ASPIRE 2025 brought together pulmonologists, rheumatologists, and healthcare professionals to discuss advancements in bronchoscopic techniques, high-resolution imaging, and biomarker-driven diagnostics that are improving ILD detection. Experts also examined new pharmacological treatments, including antifibrotic drugs and biologics, which are shaping ILD management in India.

ASPIRE 2025 featured participation from leading International and National medical professionals, including Dr. Ganesh Raghu, Director, Center for Interstitial, Lung Diseases (ILD & Co-Director – Scleroderma Clinic, University of Washington Medical Center, Dr. Nishant Gupta, Professor of Medicine – University of Cincinnati Interstitial, Lung Disease Program, Dr Kalpalatha Guntupalli, Endowed Professor for Pulmonary Disorders, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston,Tx USA. Dr Narasimhan R, Chennai,Dr Deepak Talwar, New Delhi, Dr T Sunder- Chennai, Dr Amita Nene, Mumbai, Dr B.K.S. Sastry, Hyderabad, Dr A.G.K.Gokhale, Hyderabad, Dr Padmanabha, Shenoy, Kochi.

The organizing committee of Apollo’s Pulmonology Department, led by Dr. Sowmya Parimi, Dr. Vijay Kumar Chennamsetty, Dr. Sai Praveen Haranath, Dr. Srikar Darisetty, Dr. Battu Chaitanya, Dr. Chandrakanth Tarke, and Dr. Pradyut Waghrey, has successfully conducted the conference. The event covered AI-driven diagnostics, cryobiopsy for tissue acquisition, pulmonary rehabilitation, lung transplantation, and remote monitoring for ILD patients.

Speaking on the significance of this symposium, Mr. V Tejesvi Rao, CEO, Telangana Region, Apollo Hospitals, highlighted Apollo’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology in respiratory care, stating: “AI-driven imaging and biomarker-based diagnostics are transforming ILD detection, enabling earlier and more precise diagnoses. At Apollo, we are committed to leveraging technology to improve patient outcomes and make specialized ILD care accessible across India. Accurate diagnosis of ILD requires the integration of clinical assessment, supportive radiological findings, and advanced bronchoscopic techniques such as cryobiopsy for tissue acquisition. These tools are critical in identifying specific ILD phenotypes and tailoring appropriate treatment plans.”

Dr. Ravindra Babu, Director Medical Services, Telangana Region, Apollo Hospitals added, “Chronic respiratory diseases account for more than 12% of all deaths in India, with ILD being one of the most misdiagnosed conditions. The discussions at ASPIRE 2025 focused on a collaborative effort between pulmonologists, radiologists, rheumatologists, and histopathologists. By integrating expertise across these disciplines, we ensure accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plans that significantly improve patient care and disease management”

ASPIRE 2025 served as a critical knowledge-sharing platform, fostering collaboration among specialists to advance data-driven ILD diagnosis and targeted therapeutic interventions. With Apollo Hospitals’ commitment to pioneering evidence-based and technology-driven respiratory care, the symposium marked an important step in improving ILD management across India.