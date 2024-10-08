Appreciate Becomes the First Company to Enable Mutual Fund Investments on ONDC Network

Mumbai, 8th October 2024: In a significant milestone for India’s financial services sector, Appreciate carried out the first low-ticket mutual fund transaction on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. Appreciate is one of the first buyer apps to go live on ONDC Network offering mutual fund (MF) investments via Appreciate integrated investment platform.

The launch forms part of Appreciate and ONDC Network’s broader strategy to democratize access to investment products across India, especially in regions underserved by traditional financial services. Appreciate, acting as a buyer app, facilitates seamless interaction between AMCs and customers, with Nippon India AMC being the first AMC to accept investments through the ONDC protocol.

Aligned with ONDC’s vision of financial inclusion, Appreciate also enables sachet-sized investments, making it possible for users to invest small amounts and begin their wealth-creation journey. Additionally, Appreciate intends to add mutual funds to its growing embedded finance solutions stack – available for use by other fintech, retail and marketplace businesses – supporting the continued expansion and penetration of this asset class.

ONDC Network, initially designed to boost e-commerce in India, is now diversifying its services to include a full range of financial products. Its entry into the mutual fund space comes on the heels of its successful digital lending services, which went live in August 2024, offering paperless loans processed in just six minutes. Insurance offerings are also expected to follow soon, further expanding ONDC Network’s financial services portfolio.