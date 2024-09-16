AP&T Directorate Triumphs At Aitsc-2024

Secunderabad: In a remarkable display and teamwork the AP&T Directorate clinched the championship title at the AITSC-2024 championship held in Delhi, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork. The triumphant team was warmly welcomed by Col Vaibhav Gupta,OC 1(T) Armd Sqn NCC, Secunderabad, at the railway station, accompanied by a lively band performance. This grand reception highlighted the pride and joy felt by the entire community for the team’s remarkable achievement.
In a celebratory event today, the Victorious Cadets, ANOs, and PI staff of the AP&T Directorate had the honour of meeting with Air Commodore VM Reddy, DDG, AP&T Directorate at directorate and a commemorative photograph with the DDG. This achievement highlights the dedication and hard work of all involved, marking a proud moment for the AP&T Directorate. The DDG commended the team for their outstanding performance and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in future competitions. This event not only honoured the team’s success but also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie