Aptech’s The Virtual Production Academy makes India proud on a global platform

November 8, 2024, MUMBAI: The Virtual Production Academy powered by Aptech, India’s pioneering holistic end-to-end virtual production academy in Mumbai, is elated to announce its exceptional achievement of securing 2nd place in the MSI AI Award at the VIVE Mars Global Virtual Production Short Film Competition 2024. Students at The Virtual Production Academy collaborated with mentors to create the award-winning short horror film, The Gift Box, which further showcase the skill and creativity cultivated at the academy.

The academy’s entry, vying for the Best Horror Shot! award, displays remarkable creativity, technical prowess, and unwavering dedication of its students, solidifying the impact of practical training and innovative thinking in the realm of virtual production.

The VIVE Mars Global Competition is internationally celebrated for its focus on advancing virtual production and camera tracking. This year, the competition drew an impressive range of submissions from over 12 countries, including entries from top studios and educational institutions. The Virtual Production Academy by Aptech emerged victorious in a highly competitive creative championship by being the only academy to win in the highly competitive MSI AI category – which comprised entries from both students as well as studios. The feat underscores the importance of a robust training foundation, combined with practical skills and industry insights, preparing students to excel in emerging fields such as virtual production. This accomplishment shows the effectiveness of a hands-on approach, access to state-of-the-art technology, and collaborative storytelling for students to simultaneously learn and excel.