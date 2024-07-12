BRISBANE, Australia, July 12, 2024– ARKANCE Global CEO Grégoire Arranz and Helen Potter, Global HR Director for Monnoyeur Group, visited Brisbane today to officially open the company’s Australian office headquarters as part of the organisation’s global expansion into 19 countries across the globe.

A world leading technology partner for some of the largest players in the AEC space globally, ARKANCE are part of the family-owned €3b Monnoyeur Group who have been providing B2B services across the construction and manufacturing spaces since 1906.

“It’s an honour to be able to officially launch our Australian office headquarters here in the city of Brisbane. This marks the final transition of the global acquisition project and we look forward to continuing to be a trusted leading technology partner across the AEC industry in the ANZ region under the ARKANCE brand” Mr Arranz said.

The Brisbane headquarters opening this week follows the successful launch of new office presences in Sydney (Castlereagh Street) and Melbourne (William Street) which is set to open in late July.

The company’s $500m acquisition of the Vinzero group of companies across America, India, Australian and New Zealand last year completed the group’s biggest expansion project and cemented the company’s position as the world largest provider of AEC technology solutions (including Autodesk, BlueBeam and Siemens) globally with more than 8,500 employees across 50 locations and 19 countries.

ARKANCE Australia MD, Cameron Stuart-Nairne said, the launch of ARKANCE’s Australian headquarters was the final part of the organisation’s official new brand rollout across the ANZ region.