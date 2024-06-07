Art is for all. Art is a unifying factor: Parvathi Reddy, Guest of Honour and Art Collector

Hyderabad, June 07, 2024……Tourism Minister of Telangana Mr. Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated 3day India Art Festival along with Ms. Parvathi Reddy, Art Collector and Director of NAR Infra Pvt, Ltd, Mr K. Laxma Goud, Eminent Artist; Ms. Anju Poddar Art Connoisseur and Author and Rajendra Patil, Founder Director of India Art Festival.

After 20 editions in Mumbai and Delhi, India’s contemporary art festival now comes to Hyderabad. It is our maiden show in the city. Henceforth it will be an annual affair in Hyderabad stated Rajendra Patil, Founder Director of India Art Festival. The festival is currently underway at Kings Kohinoor Convention, Gudi Malkapur Road.

Art must be affordable to all. Every house must have a piece of art. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, the Minister for Excise and Prohibition, Tourism and Culture, Government of Telangana.

Every home should have a beautiful landscape painting, painting, a piece of abstract art or a sculpture, an artefact, or a photo. They brighten up the place and create a focal point. While it gives a good feeling, it also helps artisans. Many arts and crafts forms are vanishing. It also helps to revive them. Overall, the artists and artisans need encouragement. The India Art Festival is a must-visit festival. I will revisit tomorrow leisurely and buy some art. I also appeal to all corporate houses, my Minister colleagues and bureaucrats to visit the India Art Festival and encourage young and budding artists. Telangana Government is committed to developing arts and crafts in the state.

Guest of Honour Parvathi Reddy said art must be affordable. Art is for all. Art is a unifying factor. Art bonds people. It lights up the place. Art culture must be cultivated. Festivals like this will help young, talented, budding artists to showcase their works. It also offers them a platform to reach out to people.

K. Laxma Goud, the eminent artist said Art is a visual object or experience created through an expression of skill, talent, and imagination. He appreciated the organisers for bringing the show to Hyderabad

The India Art Festival has 30 galleries, 250 artists showcasing their 3500 artworks and 100 stalls. A fusion show with live music is being held on all three days at the festival from 3.30 pm to 5 pm and a Film screening of The Eternal Canvas, a 12000-year journey through Indian art will be held between 6 pm to 7.15 pm on all three days.

The three-day festival is being held from Friday to Sunday and is open from 11 am to 8 pm. Architects and interior designers are invited. But for the general public, there is an entry fee of Rs 299/- per person. The tickets are available online at Bookmyshow.com. 15000 art lovers are expected to visit the festival during the three days.

Some of the exhibitors are the Telangana Sculptors and Artists, Ganesh Kumar Malthurkar, The Bombay Art Society, Colour Canvas, Hyderabad Art Society, Fusion Show, The Bombay Art Society, Sama Kantha Reddy, Mriya Art, Canvas Dreams Art Gallery, The Indian Art Cottage, OM Thadkar, Studio Tigerwala BOA Gallery and many other