Artventure: A New Gen Artists’ Competition by JACK&JONES JUNIOR, VERO MODA GIRL, and WIZKIDS

Mumbai, 2025 – JACK & JONES JUNIOR and VERO MODA GIRL announce their collaboration with WIZKIDS, a leading student outreach program, to launch Artventure—an exciting art competition designed to nurture young creativity. Open to children aged 4-14 years across Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore, this initiative provides budding artists a platform to showcase their talent while bringing fashion and creativity together.

With a reach of 10,000+ kids, Artventure is a unique opportunity for young artists to unleash their creativity, with the winning designs earning a coveted spot in fashion history. These standout creations will be transformed into real fashion, proudly retailed at JACK & JONES JUNIOR and VERO MODA GIRL stores and online, with young artists’ names showcased alongside their designs. Through this initiative, both brands are taking a meaningful step toward building a deeper connection with their young audience, fostering a sense of creativity and self-expression from an early age. By engaging with the next generation now, JACK & JONES JUNIOR and VERO MODA GIRL aim to nurture future brand loyalists who grow with the brand.

The competition runs from February 16th to May 30th, 2025, and is divided into three exciting phases:

Stage 1 – Registration & Initial Submission

Participants can register via an online and receive theme guidelines. Younger kids (4-7 years) will colour a pre-drawn artwork, while older kids (8-14 years) will create original designs based on a summer theme. Submissions can be uploaded online or submitted in-store.

Stage 2 – Shortlist & DIY Kit Challenge

From the initial entries, 200 participants will be shortlisted and will receive a T-shirt DIY kit from the brand stores. Older kids will get a cotton canvas board with oil paints/watercolours, while younger participants will receive thick art paper with crayons. The completed artwork must be submitted in-store for final judging.

Stage 3 – Winners & Retail Launch

Three winners per brand will be selected, and their designs will be transformed into exclusive fashion pieces, featuring their names, and retailed at JACK&JONES JUNIOR and VERO MODA GIRL stores and online. The winners will also be featured in a special social media campaign, celebrating their journey from young artists to fashion creators.