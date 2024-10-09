Arya.ag Launches Initiative to Transform 200 Farmer Producer Organisations into Smart Institutions

New Delhi, 9th October 2024: At the Rith Summit 2.0, Arya.ag, India’s largest integrated grain commerce platform, announced an initiative to transform 200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) into Smart Institutions. The initiative, launched in collaboration with key partners, aims to empower FPOs by leveraging technology and fostering collaborations to improve efficiency, promote sustainable farming practices, and build climate-resilient value chains.

Prasanna Rao, CEO & Co-Founder of Arya.ag, stated the importance of this initiative in driving the evolution of FPOs. “We believe FPCs can evolve into Smart Institutions, which leverage technology to improve efficiency in input sales and output procurement and offer a diverse range of services. Smart FPCs will also play a crucial role in building climate-resilient value chains by promoting sustainable farming practices and through corporate collaborations to support sustainable sourcing of produce,” Prasanna explained.

The 200 Smart FPOs initiative will focus on FPOs across Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Arya.ag will work closely with these FPOs to provide them with access to technologies, training, and support to enhance their capabilities and drive sustainable growth.

Jai Prakash Yadav, an FPO leader, highlighted the positive impact of Arya.ag’s support: “Through Arya.ag, we were able to connect with agricultural centres for soil testing and provide training to farmers, empowering them to adopt sustainable farming practices.”

Arya.ag will implement its agritech solutions to empower Smart FPCs with tools for scaling operations and improving efficiency. The initiative will also provide AI-powered crop advisory services to enable data-driven decision-making and optimise farming practices. Moreover, Arya.ag will facilitate digital record-keeping of farming practices to ensure traceability and transparency throughout the value chain. Collaborations with corporate partners will be established to support sustainable sourcing of produce and create new market opportunities for Smart FPCs. Training and capacity-building programmes will be conducted to enhance the skills and knowledge of FPO members in sustainable farming practices and business management.

A key feature of the initiative is the creation of a platform to connect all stakeholders, including climate champions (corporates supporting the purchase of sustainable produce), to facilitate the trade of sustainably produced commodities. Anand Chandra, Executive Director of Arya.ag, added: “We believe that only a market-led model will enable FPOs to become a hub for sustainable practices. But we also need the FPOs to be ready for the market. The 200 Smart FPOs initiative reflects our commitment to driving sustainable agriculture and empowering these farming communities into Smart Institutions.”

The initiative has received support from key stakeholders in the agriculture sector, including government agencies, development organisations, and corporate partners. Arya.ag will work closely with these partners to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative and maximise its impact on the ground.

The launch of the 200 Smart FPOs initiative at Rith Summit 2.0 is an outcome of the stakeholder discussions from Rith 1.0 held in December 2023. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of farmers and contribute to the development of a more sustainable and resilient agricultural ecosystem in India.