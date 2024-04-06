Arya Samaj Vasant Vihar Celebrates 150 years of Arya Samaj with Fervor

New Delhi, April 6, 2024: Arya Samaj Vasant Vihar celebrated the 150th Arya Samaj Sthapna Diwas with fervor on Saturday at Arya Samaj Mandir Vasant Vihar.

This day commemorates the establishment of Arya Samaj in 1875 by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji. The celebration served as a vibrant reminder of the movement’s core principles and its lasting impact.

In the spirit of this milestone, Arya Samaj Vasant Vihar hosted a special event, Nootan Varsh Abhinandan Samaaroh, on Saturday, April 6, 2024 to further commemorate the 150th Arya Samaj Foundation Day, which is celebrated on April 9th every year

Mrs. Santosh Kapoor, President of Arya Samaj Vasant Vihar, emphasized the significance of the day. “Arya Samaj Foundation Day was a time to remember the vision of Swami Dayanand Saraswati Ji and recommit to the ideals enshrined in the Vedas,” she stated.

Speaking on the pious occassion Mr. Narinder Swaroop, the Vice President, echoed her sentiments, highlighting how Swami Dayanand’s teachings on social reform, education, and self-reliance continue to inspire them.

The other members Managing Committee of Arya Samaj Vasant Vihar played the perfect hosts. Smt Anju Puri, Smt Kusum Duggal, Smt Sunita Naiyyar, Dr. Sudhanshu Kansal, Smt Priya Suri , Smt Puja Kapoor, Shri Deepak Deewan and Shri Vinod Kumar Pandey , made the occasion even more memorable.

The event started with the havan and then followed by a cultural program by students of Mahatma Anand Swami Primary School and SBDAV School followed by Bhajans by Arya Samaj Vasant Vihar Bhajan Mandli.

Further they were talks on the Arya Samaj’s ongoing efforts to promote social upliftment.

Mr. Sumit Duggal, Secretary, highlighted their past initiatives in education and community service. “We were actively involved in providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children and supporting social welfare programs,” he said.

Mr. Yogi Suri, Treasurer, also outlined plans for future endeavors, including expanding their outreach programs and youth engagement initiatives.

Enriching the Celebration with Spiritual Discourse

Adding to the spiritual significance of the event, Dr. Pramod Yogarthi , Principal Brahm Mahavidlaya , Hissar, spoke on the relevance of the Arya Samaj in our lives right from its inception 150 years ago till today. His profound knowledge and engaging delivery resonated with the audience, offering a deeper understanding of the principles of the Samaj and their application in daily life.

The Arya Samaj Sthapna Diwas celebration concluded with a spirit of camaraderie and a renewed dedication to carrying forward the legacy of the organization.