New Delhi, 04th July 2024: Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT), the travel division of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), New Delhi has been appointed as the official travel partner for Team India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This partnership highlights ATT’s commitment to excellence and its expertise in travel management.

M.R. Synrem, IAS Managing Director, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), said, “ATT’s collaboration with Team India exemplifies our commitment to promoting Indian sports and assisting our athletes on their journey to greatness. We look forward to providing exceptional service to Team India, helping them focus on their performance and bring home the glory from the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are thrilled to be a part of this historic event and wish our athletes the best.”

As the official travel partner, ATT will be responsible for coordinating and managing all travel arrangements for Team India, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for the athletes, coaches, and rest of the contingent. This collaboration highlights ATT’s expertise in travel management and its support for Indian sports.

Sanjay Singh, General Manager, Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT) said, “We are incredibly proud to support our nation’s athletes as they represent India on the global stage. At Ashok Travels & Tours, we believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire, and have handled similar contingents successfully in the recent past as well “

The announcement was made at a grand send-off event hosted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at The Ashok, New Delhi.