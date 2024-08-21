Ashok Travels & Tours, Official Travel Partner for Team India’s Paralympic Heroes at Paris 2024

Mumbai, 21st August 2024: Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT), the travel business division of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), has been appointed as the official travel partner for India’s Paralympic team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. To celebrate, a grand send-off event was organized at The Ashok, New Delhi, where the Nation’s Paralympic heroes were honoured and celebrated.

The partnership between ATT and Team India reflects the collective effort and commitment to achieve success on the global stage. As the Official Travel Partner, ATT will ensure seamless journey for the athletes, coaches, and the entire contingent.

M.R. Synrem, IAS, Managing Director of ITDC, commented on the occasion, “This partnership extends beyond managing travel—it’s about providing our athletes pleasant and safe services as they focus on their sport. We extend our best wishes to the competing contingent and are dedicated to supporting their pursuit for excellence at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. ITDC is proud to be part of our Paralympics team’s path to success and is humbled by this opportunity to support them. “ Sanjay Singh, General Manager of Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT), added, “We are honoured to support our Paralympic athletes as they compete on the world stage. At Ashok Travels & Tours, we understand the power of sports to unite and inspire, and ATT’s professional team is prepared to make India’s Paralympics Contingent’s journey to Paris 2024 comfortable and seamless.”

The send-off event at The Ashok symbolized the nation’s collective pride and optimism as our Paralympics athletes embark on their journey to Paris 2024.