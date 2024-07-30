New Delhi, 30th July, 2024 – The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) is set to organize a webinar addressing the pressing issue of counterfeiting in India’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The virtual event, titled “Authenticity Matters: Protecting FMCG & Nutraceuticals from Counterfeits,” will be held on August 1, 2024, in collaboration with TechSci Research, a global marketing research and consulting firm. This webinar aims to bring together industry stakeholders to develop effective strategies against the growing threat of counterfeiting.

The webinar aims to educate participants on cutting-edge authentication technologies, promote stringent regulatory standards, and share best practices for securing the FMCG supply chain. It will provide a platform for manufacturers, retailers, policymakers, and technology providers to collaborate on combating counterfeiting, which poses significant risks to consumer safety and industry growth.

“This webinar is a critical step in our ongoing fight against the authenticity crisis in the FMCG industry,” said Manoj Kochar, President of ASPA. “By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can create a unified front against counterfeiting, protecting both consumers and legitimate businesses.”

The event will focus on innovative solutions such as blockchain-based systems, smart packaging with NFC chips, and QR codes. Participants will gain insights into implementing these technologies effectively and enhancing consumer awareness about product authenticity. Senior management of ASPA will be in attendance, alongside technology marketers and industry experts who will share their insights and experiences in tackling counterfeiting challenges.

A distinguished panel of experts, including Mr. Raj Kamal Gilra, VP Marketing – Tata Salt at Tata Consumer Products, Mr. Manoj Kochar, President of ASPA, and Mr. Micaal Sirodov, General Secretary of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA), will lead discussions and share their valuable perspectives from both the FMCG and authentication technology sectors.

Recent data underscores the urgent need for such initiatives. An ASPA and CRISIL report reveals that an estimated 25-30% of FMCG products in the market could be counterfeit, with 42% of consumers admitting to knowingly purchasing fake goods. These alarming figures highlight the importance of industry-wide efforts to combat counterfeiting.

As the FMCG sector continues to grapple with increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting techniques, collaborative platforms like this webinar play a crucial role in equipping industry professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure product authenticity and consumer safety.