Assocham Business India Golf Cup 2024

New Delhi, 23rd September 2024: The premier chamber of commerce the ASSOCHAM hosted the BUSINESS INDIA GOLF CUP 2024 at the Qutab Golf Course, New Delhi . The event in its 7th edition had more than 120 players from the cross section of various sectors making it indeed a Business India Golf event! ASSOCHAM’s association with Golf goes a long way as the institution has conducted a number of events over the last 16 years.

The ASSOCHAM BUSINESS INDIA GOLF CUP has become a marquee event in the Golf Calendar, eagerly awaited the event had a waitlist of more than 40 players!

Speaking on the occasion The Secretary General ,ASSOCHAM, Mr.Deepak Sood ,a seasoned professional and an avid Golfer said ASSOCHAM Business India Gold Cup 2024 is not just a celebration of sport but a fusion of excellence, precision, and passion. We are thrilled to host this prestigious event, bringing together golf enthusiasts from across the nation and showcasing India’s growing prowess in the world of golf. This platform represents our commitment to promoting sportsmanship and creating unforgettable experiences for participants.

The Scoring format of the game was Double Peoria with a number of prizes in various categories like Winner & Runner up in Gross & Nett category, separate prizes for Government, Corporate, Diplomatic Corp & Ladies categories. There was on course competition in each four ball and overall for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin & Straightest Drive.

The event was presented by Lacoste, Plan your holiday, Sara Group, Signzy, Yotta, Hindalco, CTRLS, Qualys, Nissan, Indian Oil, Uno Minda, Malaysia Tourism, Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd, D P Jindal Group, Five Iron Golf, Golfershot18, BLS international, Decathalon, ITC. The event was managed by SLW Golf Management.

The overall winner of the Running Trophy was Ahmed Johanif Mohd Ali carding a superb 2 over par with the winner Nett Anshu Manish Khalkho who incidentally was the last years Champion. The event concluded over lunch followed by a Prize distribution ceremony wherein the winners got Trophies and an array of gifts.

Longest drive winner was Akul Khanna, Director; closest to the pin was bagged by Kundan Kumar, Investment Commissioner; ladies winner was Gunjan Bijlani, Principal; Winner of Diplomatic corp category was Col Dr. Nizlam Mohd, Defence Advisor; Corporate category winner was Anuj Kapoor Managing Partner; Government category winner was Dr Pudi Hariprasad, Joint Secretary.