Aster DM Healthcare extends support to the victims of the Wayanad Landslide in Kerala

Wayanad, 02nd August 2024: In the wake of the devastating landslides that have struck Wayanad, Kerala, Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers, has stepped forward with profound compassion and support for the affected communities.

Responding swiftly to the disaster, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College (formerly DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences) has mobilised resources in collaboration with government hospitals and Public Health Centres (PHCs) to provide immediate medical care. As of today, 173 people have been admitted, with 62 still under treatment. Seven individuals are in the intensive care unit, and 20 have undergone emergency surgery and are on the path to recovery.

The Kerala State Government has also generously furnished additional medical equipment and other supplies to facilitate efficient treatment. In addition to the tireless efforts of medical and non-medical personnel on the ground, Aster Volunteers have deployed a mobile medical unit and are supplying essential resources—including water, food, and other necessities—to support the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in their remarkable efforts.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare along with wife Mrs. Naseera Azad, daughter Zeba Moopen and Executive Trustee Mr U Basheer made the rounds of Dr. Moopens Medical College, Wayanad to take stock on-ground and to check on admitted patients. Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, expressed, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and to the communities grappling with this profound calamity. Our heartfelt thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating disaster. In addition to the on-the-ground efforts that we are making, we have committed Rs. 1.5 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs. 2.5 crores towards rebuilding homes for those who are being displaced as a result of the disaster. Furthermore, we will continue to support those affected by the disaster in any way that we can.”

U. Basheer, Executive Trustee, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College, also conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for Aster DM Healthcare’s prompt and substantial support during this crisis.

Aster DM Healthcare remains resolute in its mission to deliver compassionate and comprehensive care during this period of adversity. United in purpose, the organisation is committed to bringing relief and resilience to those in need, confident that their collective efforts will aid in the healing and recovery of the affected communities.