Aster DM Healthcare extends support to the victims of the Wayanad Landslide in Kerala

August 2, 2024 Rekha Nair news 0

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare

Wayanad, 02nd August 2024: In the wake of the devastating landslides that have struck Wayanad, Kerala, Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers, has stepped forward with profound compassion and support for the affected communities.

Responding swiftly to the disaster, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College (formerly DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences) has mobilised resources in collaboration with government hospitals and Public Health Centres (PHCs) to provide immediate medical care. As of today, 173 people have been admitted, with 62 still under treatment. Seven individuals are in the intensive care unit, and 20 have undergone emergency surgery and are on the path to recovery.

The Kerala State Government has also generously furnished additional medical equipment and other supplies to facilitate efficient treatment. In addition to the tireless efforts of medical and non-medical personnel on the ground, Aster Volunteers have deployed a mobile medical unit and are supplying essential resources—including water, food, and other necessities—to support the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in their remarkable efforts.

Aster DM Healthcare extends support to the victims of the Wayanad Landslide in Kerala 2

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare along with wife Mrs. Naseera Azad, daughter Zeba Moopen and Executive Trustee Mr U Basheer made the rounds of Dr. Moopens Medical College, Wayanad to take stock on-ground and to check on admitted patients.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, expressed, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and to the communities grappling with this profound calamity. Our heartfelt thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating disaster. In addition to the on-the-ground efforts that we are making, we have committed Rs. 1.5 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs. 2.5 crores towards rebuilding homes for those who are being displaced as a result of the disaster. Furthermore, we will continue to support those affected by the disaster in any way that we can.”

U. Basheer, Executive Trustee, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College, also conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for Aster DM Healthcare’s prompt and substantial support during this crisis.

Aster DM Healthcare remains resolute in its mission to deliver compassionate and comprehensive care during this period of adversity. United in purpose, the organisation is committed to bringing relief and resilience to those in need, confident that their collective efforts will aid in the healing and recovery of the affected communities.

Related Articles

No Picture
news

Aster DM Healthcare achieves top-tier NABH Digital Standards’ Platinum Certification for Aster CMI Hospital

June 26, 2024 Mansi Praharaj news Comments Off on Aster DM Healthcare achieves top-tier NABH Digital Standards’ Platinum Certification for Aster CMI Hospital

26 June 2024, Bengaluru: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in India is proud to announce the recognition received for Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru as the first hospital in South India […]

Almond Board of California Almonds
Health

3 plant-based foods that are high in protein which you should add to your diet today! By Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition & Wellness Consultant

August 15, 2020 team Health Comments Off on 3 plant-based foods that are high in protein which you should add to your diet today! By Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition & Wellness Consultant

People across the world and in India, are increasingly converting to vegetarianism or vegan diets, cutting their overall consumption of animal-based products. Sufficient protein intake is a common concern amongst people who follow vegetarian/vegan diets, […]