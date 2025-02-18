Astrikos.ai Unveils Bold New Brand Identity to Advance Intelligent Enterprise AI Solutions Globally

Bengaluru, 18th Feb 2025: Astrikos.ai, a pioneer in Enterprise Infra AI, unveiled its bold rebranding today, announcing its evolution to drive intelligent, sustainable Enterprise Infra AI solutions across the globe.
The new brand identity reflects Astrikos’ mission to empower enterprises, cities, and governments with AI-driven technologies that optimize operations and drive sustainable growth, for a smarter world. It symbolizes Astrikos’ evolution from an innovator in AI technology to a leader in Enterprise Infra AI solutions, combining a human-centric approach with advanced technology.
“The new branding and logo position Astrikos as a visionary leader in the smart enterprise infrastructure solutions space, effortlessly merging intelligence, sustainability, and innovation. By embracing actionable insights, proactive decision-making, and seamless integration, the rebranding strengthens Astrikos’s commitment to equipping cities, industries, and communities with future-ready solutions. Combining forward-thinking strategies with measurable impact, Astrikos emerges as the partner of choice for organizations driving transformative, sustainable progress.” said Chinmay Hegde, Co-founder, CEO, and Managing Director of Astrikos.ai. He further added, “The rebranding cements Astrikos’ role as a trailblazer in operational excellence, shaping intelligent ecosystems, and empowering leaders to create a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.”