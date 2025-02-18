Astrikos.ai Unveils Bold New Brand Identity to Advance Intelligent Enterprise AI Solutions Globally

Bengaluru, 18th Feb 2025: Astrikos.ai, a pioneer in Enterprise Infra AI, unveiled its bold rebranding today, announcing its evolution to drive intelligent, sustainable Enterprise Infra AI solutions across the globe.

The new brand identity reflects Astrikos’ mission to empower enterprises, cities, and governments with AI-driven technologies that optimize operations and drive sustainable growth, for a smarter world. It symbolizes Astrikos’ evolution from an innovator in AI technology to a leader in Enterprise Infra AI solutions, combining a human-centric approach with advanced technology.