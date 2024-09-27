Atharva’s quest for a new phone leads the Wagle family into a major scam in Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’

Mumbai, September 27, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ follows the daily struggles and triumphs of the middle-class Wagle family. In the recent episodes, Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi) is captivated by the idea of getting a new phone, driven by a desire to impress a crush who casually mentioned he should buy one. However, this innocent wish soon takes the Wagle family on an unexpected and complicated journey.

In his excitement of buying a new phone, Atharva enters his Aadhar details on a fraudulent website, believing he won a pair of headphones to go along with it. Getting deeper involved in the scam, Atharva also shares the Aadhar details of his family members including Rajesh (Sumeet Raghvan), leading them to give all the sensitive information to scammers. The situation escalates when the Police and the officials from the investigation department arrive, suspecting Rajesh’s involvement in the scam. Rajesh is taken in for questioning, but as the investigation unfolds, he helps the authorities uncover the fraudulent scheme behind the website, bringing the scam to light.