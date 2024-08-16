16th August 2024 : The SSLV represents a new class of launch vehicles tailored to meet the increasing demand for deploying small satellites into orbit. It offers a more cost-effective solution and can be quickly assembled and launched, unlike larger vehicles like the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). Ananth Technologies congratulates ISRO on the successful SSLV launch, placing the EOS-8 satellite into orbit.

Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad (ATL) a leading innovator in the field of aerospace, is proud to announce its long term partnership with ISRO in for all their space programs including EOS-8 and SSLV-D3. This mission is a part of ISRO’s efforts to enhance its capabilities in small satellite launches and expand its portfolio in commercial satellite launch services. ATL is proud to announce that EOS-8 marks the milestone of being the 100th satellite to which ATL has contributed. ATL has contributed to 100 satellites and 80 launch vehicles so far for Indian space programs.

Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri CMD of ATL, Conveyed his excitement regarding SSLV-D3 and EOS-8, saying, “Ananth Technologies extends its heartfelt congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of SSLV and the EOS-8 satellite. This achievement further strengthens India’s leadership in space exploration and satellite technology. We are proud to support ISRO’s mission and look forward to continuing our collaboration in future endeavours.”

EOS-8 is an Earth Observation Satellite designed to provide data for various applications such as agriculture, forestry, water resources, and disaster management. It is part of a series of Earth Observation Satellites developed by ISRO to provide high-resolution imagery and other data.

Ananth Technologies, with its extensive experience in satellite systems design, development, and integration, played a pivotal role for the EOS-8 satellite. ATL has supplied Power converter modules of Inertial Reference Unit, which gives the navigation data of the satellite.

On the other hand, ATL supplied the Navigation, Guidance, and Control System (NGC), pyro system, power switching module for NGC, and Telemetry, Tracking, and Control Packages (TTCP) for the SSLV-D3 launch vehicle.

In addition to the subsystem manufacturing, ATL undertook the sub-assembly integration of Base Shroud, C1 & C2 sub-assemblies, SS3 EB interface & motor wiring for SSLV-D3

The company is a committed partner with ISRO, specializing in innovation, precision engineering, and manufacturing, with a strong emphasis on reliability for space applications.

ATL is headquartered in Hyderabad, with dedicated facilities in Thiruvananthapuram for the fabrication, assembly, testing, and supply of advanced electronic packages, computer systems, and various sub-systems for launch vehicles, as well as integration of launch vehicles. In Bengaluru, ATL has established extensive facilities for satellite manufacturing.