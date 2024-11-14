Audi India opens bookings for the new Audi Q7

Mumbai, November 14, 2024: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today opened bookings for the new Audi Q7 in India. The new Audi Q7 can be booked with an initial booking amount of INR 2,00,000 via the Audi India website or on the ‘myAudi connect’ application.

Locally assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, the new Audi Q7 will be launched in India on November 28, 2024. With a powerful 3.0l V6 TFSI engine that generates 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi Q7 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 has always been our most iconic product and has been loved by all target groups including celebrities. With the new Audi Q7, we are offering enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights. We have begun local assembly of the new Audi Q7 at our group plant in Aurangabad and are gearing to launch on November 28, 2024.”

The new Audi Q7 will be available in five exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White. The interior will be offered in two colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.