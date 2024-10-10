Avinash Chukkapalli elected as Chairman of IACC AP & TG and takes charge from today

Hyderabad, October 10, 2024…..Avinash Chukkapalli is elected as Chairman of The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), AP & TG and takes charge of his office from today IACC, a 56-year-old body, is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. It has a PAN India presence, representing a cross-section of US and Indian Industries. Avinash is the new chairman of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter.

Director of Phoenix Group, he brings with him over 13 years of leadership experience as Director of the Phoenix Group and Managing Director of Phoenix Motors, a corporate conglomerate with business interests in real estate, automobiles, power, and mining, based in Hyderabad.

He also leads the Avance Business Hub, an award-winning IT Special Economic Zone in Madhapur, Hyderabad. Also, heads the group’s motorcycle division, Phoenix Motors, and oversees Everest Mines and Minerals, another group initiative in the mining sector.

He holds a BBA from Symbiosis International University and an MS in Real Estate from the UK. Upon returning to India, he joined Phoenix Motors as Managing Director.

Avinash is a dynamic young leader with a futuristic vision and strong business acumen. His philanthropic efforts focus on building better social communities by supporting the underprivileged. Avinash is a member of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and the Young Entrepreneurs Association, Hyderabad.

A sports enthusiast, he is an avid follower of cricket and football, two sports he enjoys playing. Additionally, he is a cinephile with a deep appreciation for cinematic arts. He believes in addressing challenges with a humane touch while upholding the highest standards of professional ethics