Axis Ecorp Ventures into Fractional Ownership with FOIC and Moneytree Realty, Aiming for Rs 100 Crore

August 21, 2024 – New Delhi – Axis Ecorp, a pioneer in the holiday home segment, has announced its strategic collaboration with Fraction Ownership Investment Community and Moneytree Realty to enter the fractional ownership segment. This initiative marks a significant milestone for Axis Ecorp, offering an innovative investment avenue for discerning buyers.

Under this collaboration, Axis Ecorp is set to offer its first lot of luxury suites in the coveted North Goa, near the rapidly developing MOPA region. This exclusive offering provides a rare opportunity for discerning investors to own a portion of these high-end suites, bringing luxury living within reach in one of India’s most desirable destinations. The subscription window will be open for only a limited period to the first 200 subscribers. FOIC will oversee the property management, ensuring world-class service and maintenance, while Moneytree Realty will spearhead subscriber acquisition.

The fractional ownership model is rapidly gaining traction in India, providing investors with a cost-effective way to own high-value assets. According to a recent report by property consulting firm JLL, the fractional ownership market in India is projected to grow over ten times and exceed $5 billion by 2030. Axis Ecorp aims to leverage this burgeoning trend, targeting revenues of up to Rs 100 crore through this initiative within the current financial year. With three additional lots planned, the company is committed to democratising access to luxury real estate.

The luxury suites offered by Axis Ecorp in North of Goa are strategically located in a region that is rapidly emerging as a key growth centre. The new MOPA International Airport is poised to significantly enhance the area’s connectivity, making it a prime location for real estate investment. This influx of domestic and international tourists, combined with North Goa’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, is driving a surge in demand for luxury properties, further amplifying the investment potential of this project.

Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director of Axis Ecorp, commented on this partnership, stating, “Axis Ecorp has always been at the forefront of innovation in the real estate sector. With this fractional ownership model, we are not just selling luxury suites; we are offering a dream lifestyle and a solid investment opportunity to every aspiring homeowner in the tourism capital of the country.” Sachin Arora, Founder and Director of Moneytree Realty, shared his thoughts, “As fractional ownership gains momentum in India, Moneytree Realty is committed to offering its customers valuable investment opportunities. Partnering with Axis Ecorp on this groundbreaking initiative allows us to bring a unique and high-return investment in luxury real estate to the forefront, ensuring our subscribers benefit from this emerging trend.” Tarandeep Singh, Director at FOIC, added, “Our expertise in property management ensures that investors will benefit from top-notch maintenance and service. We are eager to expand further into the fractional ownership space with this and other projects.”

Axis Ecorp is a name to reckon with in the premium holiday homes and second homes segment, known for offering a blend of luxury and comfort in prime locations. With a strong focus on creating vibrant communities, Axis Ecorp’s projects like Axis Blues, Axis Lake City and Axis Yog Villas provide serene living spaces amidst Goa’s natural beauty. The company continues to innovate, ensuring every property meets the highest quality and sustainability standards.