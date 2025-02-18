Balancing Screen Time and Healthy Habits: Navigating Optimal Development in Children

By- Dr. Ravi Kumar C P, Consultant – Paediatric Neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore

The colourful digital landscape of India has rushed in, transforming childhood experiences via cell phones and tablets. Children today traverse a screen-dominated environment, ingesting digital content like never before. While technology has unquestionable benefits, there is growing worry over excessive screen time and its impact on children’s development.

Statistics offer a bleak picture. Indian children use screens for an average of 3-4 hours each day, often surpassing suggested limits. This tendency is influenced by cultural issues such as nuclear households, affordable smartphones, and a lack of outside play areas. Juggling work, managing domestic tasks, and finding alternatives to screen-based entertainment are all issues for parents.

Recognising the Effects of Screen Time:

The recommended screen time restrictions differ depending on age group. Children under the age of two should avoid screens entirely, enabling their brains to grow through real-world interactions and sensory experiences. Less than an hour of well-prepared, co-viewed instructive content is best for children aged 2 to 5. Excessive use of these boundaries may pose dangers in a variety of sectors.

● Physical Health: Excessive screen time promotes a sedentary lifestyle, which increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and posture issues. Sleep disruptions are another typical complication, affecting cognitive performance and overall well-being. Children who are addicted to screens for long periods of time may experience eye strain and headaches.

● Cognitive Development: Excessive screen usage may impair attention spans, memory consolidation, and critical thinking skills, according to research. According to research, there may be a correlation between delayed language development and poor academic performance in the early years. This emphasises the need to prioritise real-world interactions and unstructured play, which promote brain development and problem-solving abilities.

● Social and Emotional Development: Face-to-face interaction is essential for the development of empathy, social skills, and emotional intelligence. Excessive screen usage might interfere with these features, perhaps leading to isolation, anxiety, and difficulty building healthy relationships. Cyberbullying adds a new layer of worry, necessitating parental awareness and open conversation with children who navigate the internet world.

Healthy Habits for Optimal Growth:

It is critical to combat the sedentary tendency of screens. Encourage physical activity by enrolling your child in sports, going on family walks, or setting aside time for outside play. To boost cognitive growth, eat a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Set a consistent nighttime ritual and restrict screen time before bed to prioritise quality sleep. Outdoor activities and playdates are important for social and emotional development because they build real-world encounters and friendships.

Practical Parenting Strategies:

● To limit screen time, use parental controls and time management applications.

● Provide enjoyable alternatives such as board games, reading, arts & crafts, or outdoor experiences.

● Set a good example by limiting your personal screen usage, especially in the presence of your children.

● Openly discuss the necessity of healthy behaviours and responsible screen use with your child.

● If necessary, seek help from family, friends, and childcare professionals.

Initiatives in the Community:

India is working to address this issue. National campaigns such as the ‘Digital Shakti’ campaign encourage responsible digital use. Schools may play an important role in incorporating appropriate technology use into curricula. Parents, educators, and communities can work together to create a supportive atmosphere that promotes good digital habits.

The digital age provides numerous options, but combining screen time with healthy behaviours is critical for raising healthy children. Make your child’s well-being a priority by providing a tech-balanced environment rich in healthy activities, social connections, and meaningful interactions. Let us work together to guarantee that Indian children navigate the digital environment with resilience, breadth, and optimal development.