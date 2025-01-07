Bangaloreans Amazed as Fashion-Forward M-Now Delivery Riders Take Over the City

Bengaluru, January 07, 2025: The city was recently taken by surprise as Myntra’s M-Now delivery riders, dressed in the latest fashion trends, zoomed through the city’s streets. This unique on-ground activation, launched to celebrate the launch of M-Now, caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts leaving social media abuzz.

This unexpected and eye-catching sight had Bangaloreans sharing videos and photos across social media platforms, expressing their admiration for the innovative approach. Filled with excitement over the concept, with numerous users expressing admiration for the campaign’s innovative approach. One user posted: “Why does my Myntra delivery guy have better rizz than me I need to know M-Now” – Srishti Pandey

The campaign, aimed at highlighting the speed and style of M-Now, featured delivery riders sporting the latest fashion trends.

Myntra’s M-Now service—currently covering Bengaluru—is setting a new benchmark in fashion shopping by offering deliveries starting 30 minutes across a wide collection of 10k styles, across fashion, beauty, accessories and home. The one-of-its-kind expedited delivery feature is slated to be scaled to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3-4 months.

Myntra plans to expand M-Now to other major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and more in the near future. This initiative by Myntra bridges the gap between shopping and the instant gratification of getting the delivery.